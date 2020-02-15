Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,156 shares of company stock worth $17,539,943 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 52,115,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,656,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 184.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

