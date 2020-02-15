Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.85. 837,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,451. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $381.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

