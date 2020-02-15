Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 962,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE SSD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 233,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,605,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

