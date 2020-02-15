Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 59.40 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £29,880 ($39,305.45).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

