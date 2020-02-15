SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10 to $1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 1,637,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

