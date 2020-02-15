Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

WORK opened at $27.99 on Friday. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WORK shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,570,000. AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,793,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Slack by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

