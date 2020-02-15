SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 292,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.