SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,002,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,448,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

IOO remained flat at $$56.31 during trading on Friday. 30,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,271. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

