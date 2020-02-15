SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $19.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,969,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $294.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.