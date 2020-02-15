SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $299,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 57,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,052. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.