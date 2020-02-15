SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,604 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $122.32. 2,796,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

