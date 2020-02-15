SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 581 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

