SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 14,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,153,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,169,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 26,693,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,637,720. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

