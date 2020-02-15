SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,999 shares of company stock worth $915,996. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.53.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

