SMART CANNABIS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

SMART CANNABIS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCNA) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 2,533,807 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,245,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About SMART CANNABIS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCNA)

Zerez Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, designs, builds, and manages commercial greenhouses and automation systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. It also offers custom-designed greenhouses. Zerez Holdings Inc was formerly known as Definitive Rest Mattress Company and changed its name to Zerez Holdings Inc in April 2016.

