SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCAY. ValuEngine downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 6.18. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

