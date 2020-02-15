Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,493. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.