Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $5.65. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 6,530 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

In other Smith-Midland news, Director James Russell Bruner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.