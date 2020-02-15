Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Down 0.8%

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.22), 4,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.29).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company has a market cap of $52.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 641.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.