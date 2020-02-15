Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.64, approximately 751 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

