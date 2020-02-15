Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price

News articles about Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lynas earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Lynas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Lynas Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

