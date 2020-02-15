Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sonic Foundry stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Sonic Foundry has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Foundry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

