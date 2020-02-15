Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Short Interest Update

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,353. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sony has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

