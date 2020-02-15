Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.42

Media stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of -1.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Sony’s ranking:

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $68.83. 1,485,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $73.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.