Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.42

Media stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of -1.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Sony’s ranking:
- Sony Might Beat the MCU to a Spider-Woman Franchise – Showbiz Cheat Sheet (cheatsheet.com)
- Can Sony (And Consumers) Stomach A $500 PS5 Due To Rising Costs? – Forbes (forbes.com)
- Sony release new Camera Remote Software Development Kit – Camera Jabber (camerajabber.com)
- PS5 reveal coming soon? One Sony exec just dropped a huge hint on Twitter – T3 (t3.com)
- How much will Playstation 5 cost? Sony struggles to find price point – News 12 Bronx (longisland.news12.com)
Shares of SNE stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $68.83. 1,485,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $73.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.
