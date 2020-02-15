SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $107.48. 57,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,248. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $107.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.