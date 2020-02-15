Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) Trading Down 3.5%

Spectrum Group International Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $666.02 and last traded at $666.02, approximately 35 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.14.

Spectrum Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPGZ)

Spectrum Group International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs.

