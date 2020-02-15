Sprint (NYSE:S) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.26.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 25,423,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,515,772. Sprint has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sprint by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprint by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Sprint by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

