SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SPY stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. SPY has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

