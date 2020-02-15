SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.99-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.692-4.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.22 EPS.

SSNC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

