SSE (LON:SSE) Cut to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSE (LON:SSE) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSE. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SSE to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,470.07 ($19.34).

LON:SSE traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,659 ($21.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,502.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,310.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,651.50 ($21.72).

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

