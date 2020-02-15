SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised SSE to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,470.07 ($19.34).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,659 ($21.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,502.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,310.17. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,651.50 ($21.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

