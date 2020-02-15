StableUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $13.07 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.03158743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00152083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,669,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,630,603 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

