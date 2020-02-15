Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

STAG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,005,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,695,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,023,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

