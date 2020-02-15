Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Stage Stores stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 1,534,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.05. Stage Stores has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. Analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

