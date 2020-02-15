Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STMP. B. Riley upped their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ STMP traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 305,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stamps.com by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.