Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $767.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

