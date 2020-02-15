StarterCoin (STAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. StarterCoin has a market cap of $19,849.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

