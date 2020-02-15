State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.11 Million Stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,616 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Transocean worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 18,085,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,783,230. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

