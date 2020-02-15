State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 740 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Bank Ozk worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bank Ozk by 140.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 477,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,559. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

