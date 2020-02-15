State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 191.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE PBF opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

