State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,312 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of FireEye worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in FireEye by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $16.29 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

