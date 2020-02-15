State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,399 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

AMG opened at $82.90 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 202.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

