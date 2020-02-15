State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.87 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

