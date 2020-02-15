State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 299,362 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299,362 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arconic were worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 3,672,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.