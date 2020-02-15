State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 965.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,614 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. 3,877,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

