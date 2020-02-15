State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,155,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537,367 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

