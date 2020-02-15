State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

SLB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 7,904,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

