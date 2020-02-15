State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,386 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,424. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

