State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 180,813 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,813 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 42.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

