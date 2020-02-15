State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $1,297,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,498. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

